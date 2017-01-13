Tuscumbia man charged with sexual torture of an infant

A man has been charged with sexual torture and aggravated child abuse involving a two-month-old boy.



Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirms 21-year-old Nathan Paul Bougher is accused of physically abusing the child.



Police believe the boy was tortured with an object. WAFF 48's news partner Times Daily reports Bougher may have used his fingers for the torture.

The victim, who is not being identified, suffered multiple broken bones, “spiral fractures” to his legs and broken ribs.

Sexual torture is a Class A felony in Alabama which carries a possible sentence of 10 years up to life in prison without parole. Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony, with sentences ranging 2 to 20 years in prison.

Bougher is currently being held in the Tuscumbia City Jail. His bail has been set at $500,000.



