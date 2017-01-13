Cattlemen group calls for origin labels on beef

Local Alabama cattlemen want Congress to take steps to protect you and your family.

As it stands now, beef sellers are not required to disclose the origin of their meat. A group called the Organization for Competitive Markets hopes to change that.

The OCM says the cattle processing market is currently controlled by four major packers. They add that the lack of competition is bad for both cattlemen and consumer.

Look at your clothes labels and you can see where they are made.

Go to the store and look at fish. Some catfish is produced and distributed in the United States, whereas Swai Fillets are imported from Vietnam. Consumers can examine the label and decide which to buy.

But where does beef come from? There's no label.

"Congress was willing to repeal the country of labeling origin law that said meat had to be labeled," says Colorado Cattleman Mike Callicrate.

That's got cattle farmers upset because they say the four major meat processing companies are mixing U.S. beef with beef from other countries.

"They're using drugs that are illegal in this country. They've got hoof in mouth disease. They've got mad cow," says Callicrate.

OCM says importing cheap beef is having a major detrimental effect on local farmers.

"Ranchers in this county in Alabama are getting half of the price that they got last year for their calves," says Callicrate.

OCM officials want labeling returned and less red tape to bypass the major meat packers. They also want to allow for local or regional meat processing with state inspectors.

"If we can develop local markets and have people buy their beef locally it would benefit the farmers so much more," says OCM President Mike Weaver.

The Organization for Competitive Markets has been traveling the country to raise awareness of the issue among local cattlemen and the general public.

Their next stop is Missouri.



For more information on OCM, check out the website

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48