Huntsville boy in critical condition following ATV wreck

A young boy is in critical condition following an ATV wreck in Huntsville.



First responders were on the scene of an accident at Oak Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Friday afternoon.



The 11-year-old boy driving was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.



A 6-year-old passenger, who was also taken to the hospital, is in stable condition.



No word on what caused the accident.

