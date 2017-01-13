Small earthquake reported near Florence

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit just west of Florence on Friday afternoon.



The U.S. Geological Survey reports detecting the small quake around 4:00pm between Cherokee and Florence.

@BradTravisWAFF Any reports on am earthquake in Florence and Killen? Getting many calls from the area. Our house shook hard. — Justin Smith (@jttide) January 13, 2017



No word on any damage.

2.3 M earthquake near Florence at 4:24pm Friday. Details in the First Alert WX app pic.twitter.com/sKAWje1xpA — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) January 13, 2017

You can track earthquake date using the WAFF 48 Weather App.



Just click Radar, then go to 'Layers' and hit the Earthquake Overlay feature.



Hovering over the impacted area will result in details of the event.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48