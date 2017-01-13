Small earthquake reported near Florence - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit just west of Florence on Friday afternoon. 

The U.S. Geological Survey reports detecting the small quake around 4:00pm between Cherokee and Florence. 


No word on any damage. 

You can track earthquake date using the WAFF 48 Weather App. 

Just click Radar, then go to 'Layers' and hit the Earthquake Overlay feature. 

Hovering over the impacted area will result in details of the event.

