2017 Full Moon Outlook

A single vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday night claimed the life of two teenagers.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday afternoon in NW Huntsville.More >>
Most will remain dry through this evening with only an isolated pop-up shower expected, mainly over northwestern AL. It was another warm day with highs into the 80s, and mild conditions can be expected overnight.More >>
We have confirmed that Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick has been taken into custody following a 10-hour standoff with authorities.More >>
When celebrating Easter this weekend, keep in mind that many items commonly associated with the holiday can be toxic to pets. Here are a few things to be cautious of: Easter Grass: Ingesting this can lead to intestinal blockages.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.More >>
