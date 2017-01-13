2017 Full Moon Outlook

Tonight's Friday the 13th full moon may be an omen for some, but its far from the only full moon we will see in 2017.



Here's a look at the upcoming lunar year.



Wolf moon in a waning phase now. Snow moon is next up in February.



NASA Meteoroid Lead Scientist Dr. Bill Cooke says there's always a lot of buzz when it comes to the super moon.



"There's a lot of exaggeration associated with super moons. People think when you look at the super moon it's going to be this huge thing when it's only actually a few percent bigger," said Cooke.



Dr. Cooke says super moons are not rare, but the name alone just sounds better.



"If I called it what it is suppose to be called, which is a perigee full moon... That would bore the heck out of people, but call it a super moon - people think of Superman with an S on its chest - they think it's going to be something really huge," Cooke said.



Each full moon has its own name that dates back to the Algonquin tribes that populated New England.



2017 Full Moon List

Jan. 12 Wolf Moon - Appeared when wolves howled in hunger during the Winter

Feb. 10 Snow Moon - The heaviest snow usually fell in February

Mar. 12 Worm Moon - Worms would emerge as the ground began to soften in warmer weather

Apr. 11 Pink Moon - Moon would appear around the time wild moss pink could be seen

May 10 Flower Moon - Named for the many flowers that would bloom in May

June 9 Strawberry Moon - The Algonquin would harvest strawberries around this time

July 9 Buck Moon - Bucks would begin to grow antlers at this time

Aug. 7 Sturgeon Moon - A time when the tribes would fish for sturgeon in the Great Lakes

Sept. 6 Harvest Moon - When the tribes would harvest corn.

Oct. 5 Hunter's Moon - Signaled a good time for hunting to begin storing for Winter

Nov. 4 Beaver Moon - Last call for traps along the rivers before the surface froze

Dec. 3 Cold Moon - Signals the start of the cold season

