Hospice of Limestone County planning annual fundraiser

The annual Chili Challenge and Silent Auction, hosted by Hospice of Limestone County, is scheduled for Saturday, February 18.

The money raised will help the organization care for terminally ill patients in the community.

This is the 29th annual Chili Challenge and serves as the only fundraiser for the non-profit.

Organizers expect more than 30 groups to serve up award winning chili. Guests can also bid on items such as jewelry, sporting goods, home furnishings, and art.

The event will include music and children's activities.

The fundraiser will be held at Athens High School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on February 18. Tickets are $10. Children under 10 get in free.

