My Take - Resolutions

Many of us make “New Year’s Resolutions” to improve ourselves. Exercise more, eat better, give up smoking and many others. If you made a resolution hopefully it’s still intact! Research indicates that after mid-February over 80% have gone by the wayside. But maybe we shouldn’t just be thinking about our own well-being when we make resolutions. If you still need a resolution idea I’d suggest volunteering. Being a volunteer has countless benefits to the community. It also adds to the health and happiness of individuals who commit to volunteering. I hear over and over that many times the volunteer gets more out of it than anyone. Research has shown that people who volunteer report physical, mental and emotional health benefits. Do some research about what would interest you. And, don’t be afraid to say no if the opportunity doesn’t suit you. Making a resolution to help others may be exactly what you’ve been looking for to help both yourself and other in need. I’m Dave Thomason, that’s “My Take” what’s yours?



