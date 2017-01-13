Nature-loving artist showcases love of birds

Danny Rodgers is getting a taste of the art world.



This weekend will be packed full of events at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and Rodger's artwork can be seen on display for about a month at the Alabama Center For the Arts.



Rodgers didn't set out to feature his work for display. He says it started in 1981 with a trip to the Wheeler Wildlife Festival.



"I was working it with the Chamber of Commerce. I would help sell tickets and do that kind of stuff and help people set up," said Rodgers.



Once he got a glimmer of nature in the world of art - he was hooked.



"I've always loved hunting outdoors and all that, but when I walked around that place and saw the art that was there...It was just beautiful. And I just couldn't believe the stuff that was there."



Rodgers set out to carve a full-size crane, but settled for a quarter size.



Now, he's pushing himself to try bigger and bolder creations.



"I can carve pretty good, but the painting, I'm learning. And I haven't done anything with color yet. I've done the snow goose because it was white. That's why I did it because it was white."



