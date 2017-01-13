Police make third arrest in Muscle Shoals capital murder case

Muscle Shoals police have arrested another person in connection with the August 2016 murder of Jason Fox.

On Thursday night, police arrested Jeremy Michael Credille on a capital murder charge that was inducted by the grand jury.

Police arrested Erica Fox in August 2016 and charged her with conspiracy to commit murder of her husband Jason Fox. Ronnie Lee Credille was also arrested and charged with murder, according to Muscle Shoals police.

Muscle Shoals Chief Robert Evans said an officer responded to a medical call on August 12, 2016 at a home on Grand Avenue. When police arrived, they found 40-year-old Jason Lee Fox dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Fox family's neighbors said they've never believed this was a random attack. They said the neighborhood is too busy for that to have made sense.

The City of Muscle Shoals had offered a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction in the murder of Jason Fox.

The couple have three children, ages 16, 13 and 8.

On Thursday, the grand jury also indicted Erica Fox and Ronnie Lee Credille on capital murder charges along with an additional count each of capital murder for pecuniary gain.

