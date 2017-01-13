Jury finds Shannon Johnson guilty of murder

A once, cold murder case in Lauderdale County finally comes to an end after more than 16 years.



Jurors found Shannon Johnson guilty of murder in the 2000 beating death of Keith Barnett. Johnson's brother Shawn was convicted in 2013.



It's been an emotional day for the Barnett family. Some felt numb when they heard the guilty verdict.



"Maybe my life can go on and we could go on with our lives now that this has been settled," said the victim's father Kenneth Barnett.



For three days the Barnett family sat waiting to hear whether or not the second brother would also be convicted of murder.



"That’s as long that I've ever waited on any jury verdict since I've been a lawyer," said District Attorney Chris Connolly.



It took 11 years for an arrest to be made and then five more for the trials to be over. Kenneth Barnett said he can rest now. "God had to look over me to keep me from where I am at today because it’s been some pain that I never thought I could stand myself."



Keith died from his injuries after he was found unconscious beaten up on a road. He left behind a wife and a three-year-old son. "He's been the one I've been fighting for all of these years," said Kenneth about his grandson.



Tyler Barnett now 20 years old said life is hard growing up without a father having to learn from other people’s dads.



"To have to just visit the grave and to see him in person (Shannon), it's been rough," Tyler said.



He added there is peace knowing justice finally came. "I forgive them for what they done, but I'll never forget," Tyler explained.



Shannon will be sentenced February 1st. He could serve 10 years to life. He's already serving 35 years for perjury and escape. His brother Shawn is serving life for this murder.



