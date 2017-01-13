Lawrence County youth league coach arrested moments before game

Agents with the Lawrence County Drug Task Force arrested a youth league coach and two other people on drug charges after they were caught consuming drugs on school grounds.

The Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said agents charged Robert Anthony Porter of Hope, AL with possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prohibited liquor.

James Allen Sutton of Russellville was charged with possession of marijuana and Joseph Lee Woodhull was charges with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell told us the charges stem from the three men being caught by agents smoking marijuana and drinking vodka in the parking lot outside the Mt. Hope High School.

The Sheriff said agents witnessed the men lighting up and smoking marijuana in the parking lot. He said they could also smell the drugs being smoked.

Mitchell said when agents made contact with the men they discovered drugs and alcohol. Mitchell also says Porter is actually a youth league coach who was getting ready to coach a youth game at the gym.

All three were taken to the jail where the were formally charged.

