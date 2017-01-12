New football coach takes over at Grissom

A new head football coach will take over at Grissom High School.



The Huntsville City School Board approved Chip English for the job on Thursday night.



English's expertise may be just what the Tigers need.



English previously coached in North Carolina where he led the last place team to first in the conference in just three years.



He was previously honored as conference coach of the year.



Grissom did not win a game in 2016.



However, English is not shying away from the challenge.



English said quote, "when players, coaches, school and community care for one another, special things happen."



