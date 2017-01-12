Man killed after being hit by car in Athens identified

A man was killed after being hit by a car in Athens on Thursday night.

The Limestone County Coroner identified the man as 24-year-old Corey Easton Lindsey.

Police Chief Floyd Johnson confirmed the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Lindsey was on a bicycle when he was hit on Elm Street.

Investigators say Lindsay was riding the bike without lights when he was hit.



The investigation is ongoing.

