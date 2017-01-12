Man killed after being hit by car in Athens identified

WAFF is on the scene at Stoner Park on Bragg St., where there is a heavy police presence.More >>
We have confirmed that Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick has been taken into custody following a 10-hour standoff with authorities.More >>
When celebrating Easter this weekend, keep in mind that many items commonly associated with the holiday can be toxic to pets. Here are a few things to be cautious of: Easter Grass: Ingesting this can lead to intestinal blockages.More >>
A single vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday night claimed the life of a teenager and sent another to the hospital.More >>
Any clouds should dissipate as the sun sets. Temperatures will cool through the 70s, so you can probably get by without the longer sleeves if you’re going out this evening.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. East 102 Street - East 108 Street in Cleveland is on lockdown. Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties. Suspect is in this case is Steve Stephens: He is described as a black man 6'1" 244 lbs. Bald with a full beard Wearing a da...More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
