Fire at Huntsville Best Wings location on Meridian Street

First responders are battling a fire at Best Wings on Meridian Street in Huntsville.



The fire was first reported after 8:00pm Thursday.



A picture from the scene shows broken windows and possible smoke damage.



The building has been vacant for months. There is extensive damage to the back of the building.



Crews were able to quickly put out the fire. No word yet on a cause.



