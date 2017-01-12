Jury deliberation passes 11 hours in Shannon Johnson murder trial

We have confirmed that Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick has been taken into custody following a 10-hour standoff with authorities.More >>
We have confirmed that Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick has been taken into custody following a 10-hour standoff with authorities.More >>
When celebrating Easter this weekend, keep in mind that many items commonly associated with the holiday can be toxic to pets. Here are a few things to be cautious of: Easter Grass: Ingesting this can lead to intestinal blockages.More >>
When celebrating Easter this weekend, keep in mind that many items commonly associated with the holiday can be toxic to pets. Here are a few things to be cautious of: Easter Grass: Ingesting this can lead to intestinal blockages.More >>
A single vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday night claimed the life of a teenager and sent another to the hospital.More >>
A single vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday night claimed the life of a teenager and sent another to the hospital.More >>
Any clouds should dissipate as the sun sets. Temperatures will cool through the 70s, so you can probably get by without the longer sleeves if you’re going out this evening.More >>
Any clouds should dissipate as the sun sets. Temperatures will cool through the 70s, so you can probably get by without the longer sleeves if you’re going out this evening.More >>
A Russellville man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
George Earl Craig, 47, was killed when the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned around 8:15 p.m.More >>
A Russellville man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
George Earl Craig, 47, was killed when the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned around 8:15 p.m.More >>