Jury deliberation passes 11 hours in Shannon Johnson murder trial

A Lauderdale County jury will continue to deliberate to decide an accused killer's fate. Shannon Johnson is on trial in connection to the beating death of Keith Barnett in 2000.



With another day going by with no verdict the Barnett family anxiously awaits and said this week has been very long and tough for all of them.



Jurors have spent 11 hours deliberating so far. They've asked the judge to read the charges three times to them and the time is weighing heavily on the family.



In 2011 both Shannon and his brother Shawn were indicted for the murder after an internet drug ring bust turned up new information in the case. Two years later Shawn was convicted and is serving life in prison.



Investigators say the two brothers beat up Barnett outside Little Sands Bar in Wayne County, Tennessee then d ropped his body in the middle of the road on Alabama 17 in Lauderdale County. 22-year-old Barnett later died of his injuries.



For more than a decade the case remained cold. The district attorney’s office built a case against the Johnson brothers and had an eyewitness. Shannon Johnson also confessed to the murder during an interview saying he and his brother did the crime.



The DA office said they were going to give a plea deal to Shannon if he would have testified against his brother Shawn, but Shannon later recanted his statement.



Shannon is already serving time for escape and perjury.



The jurors will be back Friday morning at 9 a.m. for day three of deliberations in the murder trial.



