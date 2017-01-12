Athens couple charged with robbery, allegedly stole $1

An Athens couple is facing felony robbery charges for allegedly stealing from a man’s home.



Mercedes Burruss and Kristian Walker were arrested outside of K-Mart on Highway 31 after being followed by the victim.



Athens police report the couple approached the victim’s home asking to use a phone.



Walker, wearing a bandana, allegedly entered the home armed with a BB gun. He robbed the victim of his wallet before the couple left the home.



The wallet contained $1.



Athens police report in a press release:

“The wallet, bandana and BB gun were recovered by officers from the suspects’ car. The dollar, however, was not recovered.”



No word on what happened to that dollar.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48