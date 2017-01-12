Decatur PD releases murder investigation details, identifies victim

The Decatur Police Department released more information Thursday on the city's first murder investigation of 2017, including the victim's identity.



Police believe 54-year-old Thomas Peter Chase died as the result of a physical altercation with 57-year-old Joe Nathan Gibson. Gibson is charged with murder.



Robertson said that physical fight came after hours of arguing Wednesday. The two men and a woman shared a small apartment in the 1500 block of Tower Street Southeast.



Morgan County 911 Director Ryan Welty said in the call made at 6:31 Wednesday night, a man told an operator an intoxicated man was passed out on the floor, and that he had subdued that man. Robertson said police cannot confirm yet whether the suspect made that emergency call.



Robertson said when paramedics arrived, Chase was already dead. He said Gibson restrained Chase, Chase lost consciousness, then died.



Robertson added that investigators expect more will be revealed by the results of the autopsy performed Thursday.



"Sometimes those forensic results and the doctor's final report takes some time, but usually within a reasonable amount of time we'll get an initial summary from the doctor, which will give us cause of death," Robertson said.



He said there are questions investigators will work to find answers for that could make the events leading up to the homicide clearer, including the dynamics of the relationships between the three people who shared the apartment.



