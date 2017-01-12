Student, two others injured in Limestone County bus wreck

Three people, including a student, are being transported to the hospital following a crash involving a Limestone County school bus.



The accident occurred at the intersection of New Cut and Easter Ferry Road around 4:00pm.



One student, the bus driver and the driver of another vehicle were transported to Athens Limestone Hospital.



The condition of those injured has not been made available.



It's not clear how the accident happened.



The 25 other students involved were released to their parents or taken home on another bus.



