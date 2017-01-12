Scale Back Alabama 2017

Are you looking for a way to lose weight in the new year?



Registration is now open for the 11th annual Scale Back Alabama program.

Kevin Ready at Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center says this program is designed to reduce obesity in the state of Alabama and encouraged those wanting to lose weight to do so at their own pace.



Registrants will have a team member to support them and resources, such as the Scale Back Alabama app. The app provides nutritional information and tips on how to fit exercise into a busy schedule.

If you stop by a Huntsville Hospital weigh-in site, you will be given a complimentary one-week pass to try out their facilities.

You can register for the program online.



The program will last for 10 weeks. Here are the important dates:

Weigh-In Week: January 11-18

Weigh-Out Week: March 15-22



You can find the closest weigh-in site online.

