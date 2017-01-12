Madison City Schools Superintendent finalists

Madison City Schools has released the names of the four finalists for the state superintendent position.

Finalists include:

Dr. Sandra Spivey - Scottsboro City Superintendent (Also a candidate for Huntsville City Schools Superintendent)

Dr. Jennifer Leigh Gray - Brooks Elementary Principal (Former Lauderdale County Superintendent. Lost November election to Jon Hatton)

Dr. Reginald Eggleston - Mobile County Schools Assistant Superintendent (Has been considered for similar position at Baldwin Co. & Decatur)

Robbie Parker - Assistant Superintendent at Madison City (Has held current position since 2015)

Board president Terri Johnson says they're happy with their final four.



“Who we pick to lead our district into the future with all of our growth issues, the limestone county tax issue, all the different issues that we have, we're looking for a particular set of qualifications," said Johnson.



"They all had very impressive resumes, have worked in education for a long time, have achieved a lot of success in the districts where they're working now, and just looking forward to meeting them and finding out what ideas they may be bringing to Madison City Schools.

The board will begin interviews on January 17th and hopes to make a decision by their next board meeting on January 26th.



Dr. Dee Fowler, the former city schools superintendent, resigned in November 2016 to take a position in the Alabama State Education Department.

