75 schools land on Alabama's failing schools list

The Alabama State Department of Education released its list of failing schools Thursday afternoon.



4 schools from North Alabama are among the 75 failing schools:

Columbia High School – Huntsville City

Lee High School – Huntsville City

Crossville High School – DeKalb County

North Jackson High School – Jackson County

The Alabama Department of Education’s 2017 Failing Schools list based on the Alabama Accountability Act. Overall, 75 appeared on the list, down one from last year.



Huntsville parents are demanding answers after two high schools made the state failing schools list.



"You're not getting the best education for high school so it's setting them up for failure when they go to college," said a Huntsville city schools parent.



Huntsville City school leaders say they’re finally telling their side.



"This is not an educational type approach, it's a legislative approach," said Huntsville Schools Interim Superintendent Tom Drake.



"It's sad because this is judged on one test, one day of the test. They're so many good things going on not only at North Jackson, but the rest of the schools in the system," says Jackson County School Superintendent Kevin Dukes.



DeKalb County State School Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett points out that the ACT Aspire test scores of 10th graders weigh heavily into the total score of the entire school.



"The tenth grade is the only grade that the Aspire is given so they were designated a failing school based on one test on one grade level. It's also important to know that this is the first year that the Aspire has been given to tenth grade students," said Dr. Barnett.



You can review the full list on the Alabama State Department of Education website.

