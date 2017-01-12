Ford adds 816,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recall - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Ford adds 816,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recall

(WAFF) -

Owners can enter in their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicles are part of the recall by clicking here

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly