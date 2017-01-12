Man facing charges in Decatur car theft

Decatur police tell us on a car dealership in Decatur reported the theft of a Dodge Ram truck on Wednesday.

Police tell us the dealership had the capability to track the stolen truck and that is how they were able to locate the truck.

An officer pulled the truck over on Interstate 65 just north of the Decatur exit inside of Limestone County. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Matthew Charles Hyatt.

Police say after further investigation it was discovered that Hyatt was using the stolen truck to pull a stolen car hauling trailer that was carrying a second truck that was also reported stolen.

The car hauler and the second truck had been stolen out of Limestone County. The Limestone Sheriff’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene.

Hyatt was taken into custody and transported back to the Decatur City Police Department.

Hyatt is charged with one count of theft of property and was booked into the Decatur City Jail and later transferred to the Morgan County Jail on of a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48