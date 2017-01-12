Army Times: Stress, self-doubt, lack of sleep contributed to Major General's suicide

A single vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday night claimed the life of a teenager and sent another to the hospital.More >>
Any clouds should dissipate as the sun sets. Temperatures will cool through the 70s, so you can probably get by without the longer sleeves if you’re going out this evening.More >>
Police are still on the scene at 7653 Cloverdale Rd. in Lauderdale County, as they have been for most of the day.More >>
A Russellville man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
George Earl Craig, 47, was killed when the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned around 8:15 p.m.More >>
A Russellville man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
Part of Highway 157 will be shut down on Saturday for a law enforcement operation. The portion of the road impacted is from County Rd. 6 to County Rd. 9. Florence authorities are asking motorists to use alternate routes. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
