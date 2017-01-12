Army Times: Stress, self-doubt, lack of sleep contributed to Major General's suicide

According to the Army Times, recent stress and self doubt along with a consistent lack of sleep led to suicide of Major General John Rossi.

Rossi committed suicide two days before he was to receive his third star and take over the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal.

The Army Times cites a 15-6 investigation by the Army.

The report states General Rossi did not believe he deserved the honors he received and did not think he was capable of handling the technical aspects of SMDC.

According to the report, the General slept only five hours a night for two years leading up to his death. Experts say this type of sleep deprivation can lead to suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

General Rossi reportedly had medical issues during his tour at Fort Sill, his assignment before Redstone. The details of those issues have not been made public, but the report states they contributed to his stress.

The Army is now reviewing mental health issues involving general officer corps.

