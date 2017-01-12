TN inmate charged in TBI murder-for-hire investigation

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged a Giles County Sheriff’s Department inmate in connection to an ongoing murder-for-hire plot.

TBI agents began investigating 49-year-old David Ray Taylor with the assistance of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department when they developed information that Taylor had attempted to hire someone to kill a citizen of Giles County.

On Wednesday, authorities charged Taylor with one count of solicitation to commit first degree murder.

Taylor remains in the custody of the Giles County Jail.

