Hanceville man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman County man Thursday morning just before 12:30 on Alabama 91 at the 34 mile marker, four miles north of Holly Pond.

Official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 31-year-old Michael Joseph Yeager of Hanceville was killed when the 2006 Honda motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Yeager was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

