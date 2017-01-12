Morning Headlines: Topgolf entertainment venue to open in Huntsville

Topgolf entertainment venue to open in Huntsville

A major entertainment and sports venue is expanding to Huntsville. Topgolf will open its second Alabama location within the new MidCity development, which is replacing Madison Square Mall.

Brooks: Sessions attacks apart of "war on whites"

Alabama congressman Mo Brooks is under fire again, for saying Democrats are waging what he calls a “war on whites”. Brooks made the comments earlier this week while calling in to a Huntsville radio talk show. Brooks was being asked about the confirmation hearings for Senator Jeff Sessions, and accusations of racism being directed at the Senator.

Cloudy and mild with a passing drizzle Thursday morning

Passing drizzle or mist may accompany your morning commute, otherwise, just mild and cloudy conditions. Cloudy skies and unsettled weather can be expected heading into the weekend and next week. Periods of light rain are possible are any point during the day or night, but the steadier rain stays to our north along a stalled frontal boundary.

