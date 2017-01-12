Brooks: Sessions attacks a part of 'war on whites'

A Russellville man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
A Russellville man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
Alabama State Troopers confirm there were several fatal wrecks across the state Friday night.More >>
A Lauderdale County jury has found a man guilty of trying to kill a county deputy.More >>
The clock is ticking to file your tax return. And this year, the IRS is reporting an uptick in identity theft for people filing their taxes.More >>
Tuscumbia police responded to a violent domestic dispute that quickly escalated to a large-scale standoff Friday morning.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
