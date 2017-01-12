Brooks: Sessions attacks a part of 'war on whites'

Alabama congressman Mo Brooks is under fire again, for saying Democrats are waging what he calls a “war on whites”.

Brooks made the comments earlier this week while calling in to a Huntsville radio talk show. Brooks was being asked about the confirmation hearings for Senator Jeff Sessions, and accusations of racism being directed at the Senator. Brooks told the hosts that the Civil Rights Act is being used as a tool to call Sessions a racist.

“It's really about political power and racial division and what I've referred to on occasion as the 'war on whites.'” Brooks said. “They are trying to motivate the African-American vote to vote-bloc for Democrats by using every 'Republican is a racist' tool that they can envision.”

To hear the full question and comment from Brooks, click here .

Brooks contends that the Civil Rights Act is being used to treat states like Alabama differently. He believes all states should be held to the same standard.

Brooks made similar comments on another radio show in 2014 . Brooks is a contender to replace Jeff Sessions in the Senate if his bid to be Attorney General is confirmed.

