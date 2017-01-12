Police identify victim in Decatur murder

Decatur police arrested a man in a murder case Wednesday night.

Decatur police officers, firefighters and First Response Ambulance Service were dispatched to the 1400 block of Tower Street Southeast to check the well-being of an unidentified male.

Officers and medical personnel responded and determined that the male was deceased.

Detectives from the police department’s violent crimes unit were called in to investigate. They determined that the male had been murdered.

Joe Nathan Gibson, 57, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Decatur Police Department. Gibson was later charged with murder.

Decatur police tell us the victim has been identified as 54-year old Thomas Peter Chase. Chase and Gibson were roommates at the time of Chase's death and that his death was the result of a physical altercation between the two.

Gibson was booked into the Decatur City Jail and later transferred to the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

