Pre-filed AL bathroom bill targets transgender restroom policies

A bathroom bill that's been pre-filed in the Alabama Senate is raising eyebrows. It targets businesses that have transgender bathroom policies.

The bill, called the Alabama Privacy Act, refers to any business that has a public bathroom in which more than one person is allowed and has a policy that allows people to use whichever restroom they feel comfortable using. The bill states those businesses must have a staff member designated to address complaints and concerns from anyone who uses that public restroom.

“They want to have that policy. Those are the people. Those are the entities or businesses that are going to have a staff person whose job it is to address the concerns of the public,” said Sen. Phil Williams (R-Rainbow City), who drafted the bill.

Williams said the bill specifically targets those businesses who have put in transgender bathroom policies.

Williams said it’s about safety and protecting the rights of communities as a whole.

He said the bill does not violate anyone’s civil rights, place attendants in restrooms, or change anything for businesses that have not put transgender bathroom policies into place.

Williams says his bill does the opposite by reinforcing current Alabama law that requires people to use the bathroom that matches the sex listed on their birth certificate. He said it recognizes the rights of all citizens.

“I see it as something that is basically a violation to the rights of privacy that every citizen has a legal right to expect and enjoy, so I expected that something needed to be done, so I went ahead and drafted this bill,” he said.

However, some see it as an attack on the transgender community.

Clete Wetli of the LGBT rights organization Free2Be said the bill discriminates against the transgender community as well as transgender-friendly businesses.

Wetli said there have not been any issues with crime or transgender individuals using bathrooms in Alabama.

“There are a lot of issues with this bill. I think it's completely unnecessary and is also discriminatory,” said Wetli. “If I were going to make any changes to the bill, I'd throw the whole thing out.”

Wetli believes installing what he calls "potty police" gives the entire state a bad reputation.

“You look at what happened in North Carolina. When they passed a very similar bill, a lot of businesses didn’t want to do business in North Carolina,” said Wetli. “This reinforces a stereotype that people have about Alabama that somehow we're backwards, that somehow we don't appreciate diversity in a community.”

The bill will be introduced during the first 2017 legislative session, which begins next month.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48