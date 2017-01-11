Topgolf entertainment venue to open in Huntsville

A major entertainment and sports venue is expanding to Huntsville.



Topgolf will open its second Alabama location within the new MidCity development, which is replacing Madison Square Mall.



The business specializes in providing a twist on the classic driving range. Players use microchipped golf balls to hit a variety of targets on the range.



The 53,000-square-foot facility will feature climate-controlled hitting bays, food, beverages, music and private event space.



Topgolf plans to open its Huntsville location in December 2017 or January 2018.



The company says it will create 325 jobs to service an estimated 300,000 visitors in the first year of operation.



“As the fastest-growing metro area in Alabama, Huntsville is a natural fit for our expansion in the state,” said Topgolf Director of Real Estate Development Devin Charhon.



WAFF 48 first reported that Topgolf was eyeing the Rocket City in May of 2016.



“Topgolf is something truly unique to Huntsville, and we are excited for residents and visitors to be able to experience this entertainment concept in the Rocket City,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.



Topgolf spokesman Zach Shor told WAFF in May that, if selected, Huntsville would be the smallest city the company has opened in.



However, executives within the company were reportedly impressed by the Rocket City’s growing population, median income and large corporate base.

“We'd like to provide another corporate and personal and professional amenity to the city, another fun thing to do in the city, and another reason for more companies to relocate there,” said Shor.



“The extreme positive impact of Topgolf’s decision to join our MidCity project cannot be overstated,” said Odie Fakhouri of RCP Companies, the development company behind the MidCity project. “This venue makes all the difference in transforming a project into a destination.”



Topgolf has already announced plans to open a facility in Birmingham. The location is set to open in late 2017.



