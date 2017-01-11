No one hurt in Harvest house fire

Firefighters battled a house fire on Old Triana Highway. (Source: WAFF)

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Harvest Wednesday night.

The fire was in the 7900 block of Wall Triana Highway.

Monrovia and Toney fire departments responded.

Smoke and flames were showing when crews arrived.

Firefighters say no one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

The house is a complete loss.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48