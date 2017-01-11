No one hurt in Harvest house fire - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

No one hurt in Harvest house fire

HARVEST, AL (WAFF) -

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Harvest Wednesday night.

The fire was in the 7900 block of Wall Triana Highway.

Monrovia and Toney fire departments responded.

Smoke and flames were showing when crews arrived.

Firefighters say no one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

The house is a complete loss.

The cause is under investigation.

