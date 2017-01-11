Huntsville police: Robbery attempt turns into fight, vehicular s - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville police: Robbery attempt turns into fight, vehicular strike, drug bust

Huntsville police say a robbery at this gas station turned into a fight and someone getting struck by a vehicle. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police say a robbery at this gas station turned into a fight and someone getting struck by a vehicle. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police police say a robbery attempt at a gas station resulted in multiple other offenses Wednesday night.

Police say it started as a robbery at the Exxon on University Drive near Old Monrovia Road.

According to officers, the robbery turned into a fight in the parking lot.

One person was struck by a vehicle when the other person tried to flee the scene. The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the person who was hit is also facing felony drug charges after they found drugs on him.

He has not been identified yet.

