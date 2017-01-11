Crime Stoppers: 2 men pick pocket at Huntsville Kroger

Huntsville police say these men picked a pocket at Kroger on Oakwood Avenue. (Source: Huntsville Police Department)

It could be called "theft of property," but some of us might refer to the criminals involved in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers as pickpockets.

We have a very good look at two very bad guys.

According to Huntsville police, the two guys are shown on surveillance camera leaving the Kroger on Oakwood Avenue on Nov. 5 after stealing a man's wallet and taking $500 out of it.

The victim might have actually helped these two guys involved in this pickpocket crime. The victim said he had his wallet attached to a lanyard, so they were able to pull it right out of his pocket.

But they didn't pull off their exit quite as easily. We have some great shots of their faces captured on surveillance camera.

Now we need them captured physically.

Any idea who these guys are? There's an up to $1,000 reward riding on your answer.

Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. To see how to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

