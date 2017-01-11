Kitchen Cops: Gyros, Burgers and deli; 3 high performers keep it clean

With no Low Performers In this week's Kitchen Cops Report, we're highlighting high performers, recognizing them for keeping it clean.

First, Greek Gyros at the Huntsville West Shopping Center on University Drive. When the Madison County Health Department came to the restaurant, they were ready. The staff just missed a perfect performance, earning a 99.

Next, the Five Guys Burgers and Fries on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The burger chain's restaurants are often on the Kitchen Cops High Performers list. With an inspection score of 99, the staff at this location again earned the high performer status.

The deli workers at the Walmart in Russellville also are worthy of congratulations after scoring a 99 with the Franklin County Health Department.

