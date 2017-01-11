Crime in Florence is down, chief says

Crime in Florence is down, according to Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler. He said they compared eight major crimes, and they're at a nearly 50 percent decrease of what they were 20 years ago.

Tyler said although they are seeing the overall crime rate go down, they are also seeing the arrests of major-type crimes go up. For instance, in 1996 they had 4,126 reported offenses but only about 300 cleared. In 2016, the Florence Police Department had 2,610 with about half of those calls being cleared.

Tyler can't pinpoint the direct cause of the reduction but says improvements in technology, like social media and video surveillance cameras, help get better evidence to make cases. Plus the ongoing community partnership is huge, he said.

"Our crime numbers are down, but the activity level of this police department and our officers is way up. We are involved in more programs today than we were 20 years ago and we are involved in more crime prevention initiatives than we were 20 years ago," Tyler said.

Tyler said with the amount of arrests they are making, funding for the district attorney and the Department of Forensic Sciences is down when they need them most.

