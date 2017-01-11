Muscle Shoals police launch 'Warrant Wednesday'

You've likely heard of "Throwback Thursday," but what about "Warrant Wednesday"? Muscle Shoals Police Department has started this new program to help serve outstanding warrants.

Chief Clint Reck said they've seen what social media can do, so they're trying to use it to their advantage to get $600,000 in fines paid up. The people they post online have already been seen by a judge and either need to pay a fine or serve jail time.

Reck said there are some individuals that owe up to $6,000.

He said the program is working. Just last week they made nine arrests because of to people recognizing faces from the posts.

He said a lot of the individuals they're looking for are not from the area so it's helpful that social media can reach a lot of people.

"It's to let people know if you have a warrant, it's not to shame anybody. It's to let you know if you've been to court and you've had your day in court, now you owe us the fine or the time. You need to take care of that," Reck said.

In a couple of months, the department will dedicate someone to serve outstanding warrants. For now, they'll keep up with "Warrant Wednesday" to get ahead of the game. They plan to keep posting on Facebook and Twitter every Wednesday.

Reck said he really appreciates all of the tips and feedback.

