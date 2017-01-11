Missile developed on Redstone Arsenal cleared for international sales

A missile manufactured on Redstone Arsenal has cleared a major federal hurdle. This could mean a big boom for Huntsville's economy.

The Department of Defense approved the release of the Raytheon missile for international sales.

Athens State University Economist Tom Pieplow said this is a big deal for the Tennessee Valley.

Pieplow has ties to the Arsenal and the defense community and knows about the project.

Raytheon started developing their Standard Missile 6, or SM-6, at the Arsenal’s production facility a few years ago. They've already delivered 300 missiles but are continuing production, as they now have approval for international sales.

Pieplow said me the government is going to be very cautious on who Raytheon contracts with internationally because this is cutting edge technology.

He said the benefit of this new deal has a two-fold impact.

“Obviously, from an economic standpoint, it maintains this job base that we have going here. It provides long-term stability, but more importantly, providing capabilities to our friends allows us to remain relevant in places of the world without having to put our troops on the ground,” Pieplow said.

Raytheon just sent WAFF 48 News a statement saying, "International sales of SM-6 would drive production of additional rounds beyond the U.S. Navy's current requirement. Future international contracts could mean increased work at Raytheon's Huntsville Missile Facility.”

