North AL man favors 'Obamacare' repeal

The future of the Affordable Care Act is under America's 45th president. On Wednesday, Donald Trump promised to introduce a plan to repeal and replace "Obamacare" as soon as his health and human services secretary is confirmed.

Trump said the replacement plan is needed in a hurry. That could leave some folks caught in the middle, potentially leaving some without any health insurance coverage.

This doesn't worry some north Alabamians though. For example, David Howard believes this is going to help him and take some of the financial burden out of his life.

“It’s a situation where I think it needs to be fully repealed. If it’s going to be replaced, we need to put that in the hands of the people to allow more options to choose from," he said. "In Alabama, it's strictly Blue Cross Blue Shield, and that’s frustrating. Not that I wouldn't use them, but it needs to be more competitive."

When asked how people would transition out of the Affordable Care Act, Trump didn't offer many specifics other than saying, "We're going to get health care taken care of in this country."

Howard said he believes Trump has kept a lot of promises so far and is hopeful this will be a fast-moving process.

Howard said "Obamacare" has been devastating to his family's bottom line, so he is in favor of a repeal. At the same time, he said he’s staying realistic.

“Knowing just in my short 36 years on earth, seeing how many issues and problems come out of Washington, it makes me very skeptical,” he said. “I’m almost thinking it’s too good to be true.”

