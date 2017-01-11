Jackson, DeKalb relief committee seeking funds for tornado victims

The long-term recovery committee in Jackson and DeKalb counties is asking the governor for financial help following the November tornadoes.

They say they need the money because the damage didn't rise to the level of a federal disaster declaration.

Even with the governor's help, officials say they're also going to need the public's financial help as well as volunteer help.

The Jackson DeKalb Long-Term Recovery Committee voted Tuesday to ask Gov. Robert Bentley to help with money from his emergency relief fund.

"Either they're uninsured or under-insured. They may qualify up to $12,500 per household," said Carrie Lea with Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama.

No federal money is coming because the tornado did not do enough damage to warrant a federal disaster declaration. That's what hurts these victims the most.

One of those victims is 82-year-old Joyce Walton, who lost her home in the Rosalie tornado. But more than a month later she has to start all over.

"You don't know where you're going to live. You don't know how you're going to come out," she said.

Walton is one of more than 20 affected homeowners who don't have the resources to repair or replace their homes.Now people like Walton will have to hope the money will come to put their lives back together.

"You know what? We're just as important as the rest of them,” said Walton.

Lea said they will be needing both financial help as well as volunteer help to rebuild.

If you would like to help the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama can be found here.

