Weekend Events Happening January 27-29th

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
From comedy shows to a wedding expo, there are events for everyone looking for something to do this weekend in the Rocket City.


The Epic Comedy Tour at Lowe Mill-Flying Monkey Arts 
2211 Seminole Dr SW Friday, January 27th 8PM-10PM $8

Stand Up Live Huntsville Comedy Club featuring Steve Byrne. 
2012 Memorial Pkwy SW January 27th-29th at 7:30 PM 

The Jokes on You Comedy Tour with Gallagher and Artie Fletcher at Von Braun Center Playhouse 
700 Monroe St SW  January 27th and 28th at 8PM 

Once the Musical at Von Braun Center 
700 Monroe St SW January 27th-29th, times vary


The Learning Expo at Early Works Museum 
404 Madison St. Saturday, January 28th, 9AM-2PM 


Bikes and Brews Downtown Huntsville Craft Beer Trail at Old Town Beer Exchange
301 Holmes Avenue NS Suite 150 Saturday, January 28th, 12PM-8PM

Bridal Expo at Swan House Wedding and Event Center
3921 Winchester Road New Market, Alabama Sunday January 29, 2017 1PM-4PM 

