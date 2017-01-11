Weekend Events Happening January 27-29th

From comedy shows to a wedding expo, there are events for everyone looking for something to do this weekend in the Rocket City.



The Epic Comedy Tour at Lowe Mill-Flying Monkey Arts

2211 Seminole Dr SW Friday, January 27th 8PM-10PM $8

Stand Up Live Huntsville Comedy Club featuring Steve Byrne.

2012 Memorial Pkwy SW January 27th-29th at 7:30 PM

The Jokes on You Comedy Tour with Gallagher and Artie Fletcher at Von Braun Center Playhouse

700 Monroe St SW January 27th and 28th at 8PM

Once the Musical at Von Braun Center

700 Monroe St SW January 27th-29th, times vary



The Learning Expo at Early Works Museum

404 Madison St. Saturday, January 28th, 9AM-2PM



Bikes and Brews Downtown Huntsville Craft Beer Trail at Old Town Beer Exchange

301 Holmes Avenue NS Suite 150 Saturday, January 28th, 12PM-8PM

Bridal Expo at Swan House Wedding and Event Center

3921 Winchester Road New Market, Alabama Sunday January 29, 2017 1PM-4PM

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48