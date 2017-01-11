Lauderdale County student charged with making social media threa - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lauderdale County student charged with making social media threat

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Lauderdale County authorities confirm a Rogers High School student has been arrested.

A student was charged with making threats on social media. This student was arrested before getting to school.

Deputies say the school was never in danger.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly