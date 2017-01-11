Wahlburgers to open new location in downtown Huntsville

Downtown Huntsville is growing again with a one-of-a-kind burger joint.

Wahlburgers announced Tuesday that it would be expanding its franchise of restaurants to Alabama.

The restaurant will be part of the new CityCentre at Big Spring development, home of the former Holiday Inn.

Wahlburgers was founded in Massachusetts by Paul Wahlberg, brother of movie star Mark Wahlberg.

Organizers believe it's a concept driven by commitment.

Franchise owners say the brother's fast-casual dining experience will set the new restaurant apart from the rest.

Menny Garcia, franchisee, said:

It's a great hamburger concept. Paul is a real chef. His attention to quality is fantastic - it's what drew us to him. It has full service and a full bar. It's all about the three brother's commitment.

Wahlburgers is slated to be open for business in early 2018 in conjunction with the new AC by Marriott hotel.

