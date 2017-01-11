Huntsville school contract employee charged with sexual contact with student

Huntsville police are investigating alleged inappropriate contact between school employee and student.

Lewis Lee, 28, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2016. He was charged with a school employee having sexual contact with a student.

A Huntsville police spokesman said Lee was a contract employee for Huntsville City Schools. He’s accused of sending inappropriate messages and pictures to a high school student, according to Lt. Stacy Bates.

Bates said Lee was immediately fired, and the school system sent a message to parents letting them know what happened.

Bates could not confirm Lee’s former position or the school.

A spokesman for Huntsville City Schools released the following statement:

A staff member contracted to work with Huntsville City Schools was removed and banned from working with the district after staff were alerted to allegations of sending inappropriate images to a student. All relevant information was turned over to law enforcement, and the individual is prohibited from working in any capacity with the district.

Lewis has since bonded out of county jail.

