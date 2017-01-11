1 person injured, pets killed in Lauderdale County house fire

Officials with the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency say one person was injured in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was in the 1100 block of County Road 118 in Cloverdale. The call came in at 12:30 p.m.

Officials say one person sustained burns to the foot.

A dog and cat died.

Family says it started as a grease fire.

