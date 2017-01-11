1 person injured, pets killed in Lauderdale County house fire

Tuscumbia police responded to a violent domestic dispute that quickly escalated to a large-scale standoff Friday morning.More >>
Tuscumbia police responded to a violent domestic dispute that quickly escalated to a large-scale standoff Friday morning.More >>
The clock is ticking to file your tax return. And this year, the IRS is reporting an uptick in identity theft for people filing their taxes.More >>
The clock is ticking to file your tax return. And this year, the IRS is reporting an uptick in identity theft for people filing their taxes.More >>
After a rain delay, construction is underway on a new football field in Marshall County.More >>
After a rain delay, construction is underway on a new football field in Marshall County.More >>
Officials in Guntersville hope to replace a neglected pier ahead of a professional boat race coming to Lake Guntersville in the next few years.More >>
Officials in Guntersville hope to replace a neglected pier ahead of a professional boat race coming to Lake Guntersville in the next few years.More >>
Just a stray afternoon or early evening shower for today and the rest of Easter weekend.More >>
Just a stray afternoon or early evening shower for today and the rest of Easter weekend.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
Moving trucks along with former Gov. Robert Bentley were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion Friday.More >>
Moving trucks along with former Gov. Robert Bentley were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion Friday.More >>