1 person injured, pets killed in Lauderdale County house fire

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
A home caught fire on Lauderdale County Road 118. (Source: WAFF) A home caught fire on Lauderdale County Road 118. (Source: WAFF)
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Officials with the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency say one person was injured in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was in the 1100 block of County Road 118 in Cloverdale. The call came in at 12:30 p.m.

Officials say one person sustained burns to the foot. 

A dog and cat died.

Family says it started as a grease fire.

