Trial set for former Lawrence County animal shelter director

The trial for the former Lawrence County Animal Shelter Director Bobbie Taylor has been set for mid-February.

In June 2016, Taylor was found guilty of animal cruelty.

Authorities discovered hundreds of dogs they say were living in horrible conditions at her shelter in June 2015. At the time, she was serving as the contracted animal services director for Lawrence County.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals sent a team to care for the animals and lead the investigation.

Taylor's trial date has been set for February 13.

