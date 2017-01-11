Decatur teacher pleads not guilty to sex acts with students

A Decatur teacher entered a written plea of not guilty while waiving her arraignment on charges of a school employee engaging in sex acts with students.

Court documents show Carrie Witt entered her not guilty plea Wednesday morning less than two weeks before her scheduled arraignment hearing in Morgan County court.

Decatur police arrested Witt in September on charges she had sexual relations with two male students both over the age of 16.

Witt is fighting the law under which she is charged. She said she is being prosecuted for a romantic relationship with a consenting young man solely because of her employment with Decatur High School which violates her 14th Amendment substantive due process privacy rights and equal protection rights.

The 43-year-old teacher does not have a trial date set according to court filings.

